Man stabs surgeon after examination refused
MILAN
12 Luglio 2021
MILAN, JUL 12 - A 75-year-old man stabbed a surgeon in the thigh near Milan after being refused access to t he doctor for an examination, local sources said. The 20cm-long blade injured the doctor's femoral artery but he is not in a life.threatening condition. The incident took place at the Policlinico Hospital at San Donato Milanese. The man has bee arrested. (ANSA).
