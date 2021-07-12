Lunedì 12 Luglio 2021 | 17:26

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

MILAN
Man stabs surgeon after examination refused

Man stabs surgeon after examination refused

 
ORISTANO
25 kids evacuated after Sardinia camp blaze

25 kids evacuated after Sardinia camp blaze

 
ALESSANDRIA
Woman kills husband at home near Alessandria

Woman kills husband at home near Alessandria

 
ROME
Mancini thanks Mattarella, victory for all Italians

Mancini thanks Mattarella, victory for all Italians

 
ROME
Grillo, Conte reach agreement on new M5S statute

Grillo, Conte reach agreement on new M5S statute

 
PALERMO
Worker dies in accident on first day on job

Worker dies in accident on first day on job

 
ROME
Euros: Many countries supported us says Di Maio

Euros: Many countries supported us says Di Maio

 
ROME
Venice G20 saw progress on climate says Georgieva

Venice G20 saw progress on climate says Georgieva

 
ROME
Euros: Speranza says fans must respect COVID norms

Euros: Speranza says fans must respect COVID norms

 
ROME
Mattarella, Draghi hail Italy's Euro 2020 win

Mattarella, Draghi hail Italy's Euro 2020 win

 
ROME
Euros: Merkel, von der Leyen congratulate Italy

Euros: Merkel, von der Leyen congratulate Italy

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, primo colpo di mercato: ingaggiato il fantasista D'Errico

Bari calcio, primo colpo di mercato: ingaggiato il fantasista D'Errico

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

MateraIl caso
Festa a Matera Euro2020

Festeggiamenti per gli Europei, accende petardi: giovane denunciato a Matera

 
LecceL'annuncio
Lecce, smontate le impalcature a Piazza Sant'Oronzo: «Torna a splendere uno dei simboli della città»

Lecce, smontate le impalcature a Piazza Sant'Oronzo: «Torna a splendere uno dei simboli della città»

 
BrindisiA Tenuta Moreno
Brindisi, Convegno Fials su formazione e innovazione

Brindisi, Convegno Fials su formazione e innovazione

 
Bariil fenomeno
Gioco d'azzardo patologico: protocollo sperimentale

Gioco d'azzardo patologico: protocollo sperimentale

 
TarantoCerimonia con il sindaco
Taranto, rinnovato parco moto dei vigili

Taranto, rinnovato parco moto dei vigili

 
Batguardia di finanza
Fisco: sequestro beni per 4,5 milioni euro nel Nord Barese

Fisco: sequestro beni per 4,5 milioni euro nel Nord Barese

 
Homenel foggiano
Ucciso a San Severo durante i festeggiamenti azzurri: gravissimo il nipote di 6 anni

Ucciso a San Severo: gravissimo il nipote di 6 anni. Il sindaco: «Una ferocia bestiale»

 
PotenzaLa Procura di Catanzaro ha esercitato l’azione penale
Potenza, calunnia e ricettazione: indagati due giornalisti

Potenza, calunnia e ricettazione: indagati due giornalisti

 

i più letti

Raffaella Carrà, le ceneri a San Giovanni Rotondo

Raffaella Carrà, le ceneri a San Giovanni Rotondo

Foggia, omicidio durante i festeggiamenti di Euro2020: pregiudicato ucciso a colpi di pistola

San Severo, omicidio durante i festeggiamenti di Euro2020: ucciso pregiudicato - Nel 2017 l'assassinio del fratello Giuseppe

ospedale perrino

Bimbo di 5 anni risucchiato da bocchettone piscina: è grave - Le urla della madre

«Così Ecolio ha inquinato il Salento»

«Così Ecolio ha inquinato il Salento»

I vip accecati dal tifo tra fede e scaramanzia

I vip accecati dal tifo tra fede e scaramanzia

MILAN

Man stabs surgeon after examination refused

Patient, 75, arrested near Milan

Man stabs surgeon after examination refused

MILAN, JUL 12 - A 75-year-old man stabbed a surgeon in the thigh near Milan after being refused access to t he doctor for an examination, local sources said. The 20cm-long blade injured the doctor's femoral artery but he is not in a life.threatening condition. The incident took place at the Policlinico Hospital at San Donato Milanese. The man has bee arrested. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it