25 kids evacuated after Sardinia camp blaze

Man stabs surgeon after examination refused
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Potenza, calunnia e ricettazione: indagati due giornalisti
i più letti
San Severo, omicidio durante i festeggiamenti di Euro2020: ucciso pregiudicato - Nel 2017 l'assassinio del fratello Giuseppe
ORISTANO
12 Luglio 2021
ORISTANO, JUL 12 - Some 25 children and teenagers were evacuated Monday after a fire at their summer camp near Oristano in Sardinia. "They have all been taken to safety", Abbasanta Mayor Paola Carta told ANSA. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su