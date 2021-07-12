Woman kills husband at home near Alessandria

ALESSANDRIA, JUL 12 - A woman killed her husband in their home near Alessandria in Piedmont on Sunday afternoon, sources said Monday. The alleged murder took place at Borghetto Borbera, a small town in the Alessendrian valleys. Agostina Barbieri, 60, allegedly drugged and strangled 64-year-old Luciano Giacobone after years of abuse suffered by herself, her 29-year-old son and the victim's mother-in-law, police said. The couple had been together for 45 years and married since 1990, lawyers said. She was retired while he had lost his job last August, they said. Barbieri slipped Giacobone a few drops of sedative and strangled him, police said. (ANSA).