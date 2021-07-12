Mancini thanks Mattarella, victory for all Italians

Man stabs surgeon after examination refused
ROME
12 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 12 - Italy coach Roberto Mancini on Monday thanked President Sergio Mattarella for his Twitter message saying the team had done Italy proud in winning Euro 2020. "Thank you President, it is a victory to dedicate to all the Italians!", replied Mancini on Twitter. Mattarella, who attended the match, tweeted "#Mattarella: Great recognition to Roberto #Mancini and our players they represented #Italy well and did sport proud #EURO2020". (ANSA).
