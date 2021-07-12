Lunedì 12 Luglio 2021 | 15:38

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Grillo, Conte reach agreement on new M5S statute

Grillo, Conte reach agreement on new M5S statute

 
PALERMO
Worker dies in accident on first day on job

Worker dies in accident on first day on job

 
ROME
Euros: Many countries supported us says Di Maio

Euros: Many countries supported us says Di Maio

 
ROME
Venice G20 saw progress on climate says Georgieva

Venice G20 saw progress on climate says Georgieva

 
ROME
Euros: Speranza says fans must respect COVID norms

Euros: Speranza says fans must respect COVID norms

 
ROME
Mattarella, Draghi hail Italy's Euro 2020 win

Mattarella, Draghi hail Italy's Euro 2020 win

 
ROME
Euros: Merkel, von der Leyen congratulate Italy

Euros: Merkel, von der Leyen congratulate Italy

 
ROME
Pope to stay in hospital 'another few days'

Pope to stay in hospital 'another few days'

 
Euros: Devastating COVID transmission says WHO official

Euros: Devastating COVID transmission says WHO official

 
ROME
Tennis: Berrettini says will do all to get to ATP Finals

Tennis: Berrettini says will do all to get to ATP Finals

 
Antibody response over 93% after first ReiThera vaccine shot

Antibody response over 93% after first ReiThera vaccine shot

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, primo colpo di mercato: ingaggiato il fantasista D'Errico

Bari calcio, primo colpo di mercato: ingaggiato il fantasista D'Errico

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BrindisiA Tenuta Moreno
Brindisi, Convegno Fials su formazione e innovazione

Brindisi, Convegno Fials su formazione e innovazione

 
Bariil fenomeno
Gioco d'azzardo patologico: protocollo sperimentale

Gioco d'azzardo patologico: protocollo sperimentale

 
BrindisiIncontro al porto
Brindisi, Bellanova: «In arrivo studio per Alta Velocità adriatica»

Brindisi, Bellanova: «In arrivo studio per Alta Velocità adriatica»

 
TarantoCerimonia con il sindaco
Taranto, rinnovato parco moto dei vigili

Taranto, rinnovato parco moto dei vigili

 
Batguardia di finanza
Fisco: sequestro beni per 4,5 milioni euro nel Nord Barese

Fisco: sequestro beni per 4,5 milioni euro nel Nord Barese

 
PotenzaLa Procura di Catanzaro ha esercitato l’azione penale
Potenza, calunnia e ricettazione: indagati due giornalisti

Potenza, calunnia e ricettazione: indagati due giornalisti

 
Homeviolenza urbana
Commerciante brutalmente picchiato e rapinato della pistola a Cerignola

Commerciante brutalmente picchiato e rapinato della pistola a Cerignola

 
Potenzasalute
Basilicata, ci si cura di meno: nuovo allarme


Basilicata, ci si cura di meno: nuovo allarme

 

i più letti

Raffaella Carrà, le ceneri a San Giovanni Rotondo

Raffaella Carrà, le ceneri a San Giovanni Rotondo

Foggia, omicidio durante i festeggiamenti di Euro2020: pregiudicato ucciso a colpi di pistola

San Severo, omicidio durante i festeggiamenti di Euro2020: ucciso pregiudicato - Nel 2017 l'assassinio del fratello Giuseppe

ospedale perrino

Bimbo di 5 anni risucchiato da bocchettone piscina: è grave - Le urla della madre

«Così Ecolio ha inquinato il Salento»

«Così Ecolio ha inquinato il Salento»

I vip accecati dal tifo tra fede e scaramanzia

I vip accecati dal tifo tra fede e scaramanzia

ROME

Grillo, Conte reach agreement on new M5S statute

Deal averts risk of movement splitting

Grillo, Conte reach agreement on new M5S statute

ROME, JUL 12 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) founder Beppe Grillo and ex-premier Giuseppe Conte have said that they have patched things up and reached an agreement on a new statute for a revamp of the anti-establishment group, heading off the risk of a split. In a joint statement, they said the movement would adopt new, effective instruments for the future up to 2050, with "clear legitimate leadership" of the group. M5S members will get to vote on the changes once the details have been finalized. Conte had agreed to lead a revamp of the M5S after his second coalition government collapsed at the start of the year. Although he was considered close to the movement, he had not previously been part of it. But the Conte-led revamp was close to running aground at the end of last month when the ex-premier and Grillo engaged in a war of words. Conte accused Grillo of being autocratic after the latter said that the ex-premier lacked political vision and managerial ability. This led to speculation that Conte could form a party of his own with the support of many of the M5S's lawmakers. The ex-premier, 56, and Grillo reportedly fell out over changes to the movement's statute, including possible changes to the ban on its elected representatives serving more than two terms, and over the role that the 72-year-old founder would have. The comedian-cum-politician is currently the 'guarantor' of the movement. The Internet-based movement was only founded in 2009 but it fast won support among people disaffected by Italy's traditional parties and it was the individual group that won most votes in the 2018 general election. It has now been part of three coalition governments though and, with the compromises that come with being in power, a signification chunk of its support has fallen away recently. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it