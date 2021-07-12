Euros: Many countries supported us says Di Maio

ROME, JUL 12 - Many countries supported Italy in the Euro 2020 final, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Di Maio said after the Azzurri beat England 4-3 on penalties Monday. "Victory in the soccer Euros was a great sporting achievement, a conquest by an entire nation," he said. "The whole world is looking to Italy with admiration also for this other target reached. "Since last night, prime ministers and foreign ministers from very many countries have been writing to me to tell me that they rooted for Italy: a young team, united, humble, that never gave up. "Roberto Mancini's boys enthused the sports fans, and not only them, of all continents". (ANSA).