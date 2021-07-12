Lunedì 12 Luglio 2021 | 15:38

ROME
Grillo, Conte reach agreement on new M5S statute

PALERMO
Worker dies in accident on first day on job

ROME
Euros: Many countries supported us says Di Maio

ROME
Venice G20 saw progress on climate says Georgieva

ROME
Euros: Speranza says fans must respect COVID norms

ROME
Mattarella, Draghi hail Italy's Euro 2020 win

ROME
Euros: Merkel, von der Leyen congratulate Italy

ROME
Pope to stay in hospital 'another few days'

Euros: Devastating COVID transmission says WHO official

ROME
Tennis: Berrettini says will do all to get to ATP Finals

Antibody response over 93% after first ReiThera vaccine shot

BrindisiA Tenuta Moreno
Brindisi, Convegno Fials su formazione e innovazione

Bariil fenomeno
Gioco d'azzardo patologico: protocollo sperimentale

BrindisiIncontro al porto
Brindisi, Bellanova: «In arrivo studio per Alta Velocità adriatica»

TarantoCerimonia con il sindaco
Taranto, rinnovato parco moto dei vigili

Batguardia di finanza
Fisco: sequestro beni per 4,5 milioni euro nel Nord Barese

PotenzaLa Procura di Catanzaro ha esercitato l’azione penale
Potenza, calunnia e ricettazione: indagati due giornalisti

Homeviolenza urbana
Commerciante brutalmente picchiato e rapinato della pistola a Cerignola

Potenzasalute
Basilicata, ci si cura di meno: nuovo allarme


PALERMO

Worker dies in accident on first day on job

Falls thru skylight during building work on Palermo nightspot

PALERMO, JUL 12 - A 42-year-old Italian worker died in an accident on his first day on the job in Palermo on Monday, local sources said. Vincenzo Ribaudo, 42, died of his injuries in hospital after falling from scaffolding through a three-metre-high skylight during restructuring work at a historic night spot on Palermo's Mondello beach, the Sirenetta (Little Mermaid). He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but doctors could do nothing for him. Ribaudo leaves a wife and two young daughters. He had just started work again after a period off due to a bout of COVID. Italy is in the middle of a spate of workplace accident deaths which has spurred calls to up workplace safety. The death of the 22-year-old mother of a five-year-old boy, Luana D'Orazio, in a textile mill accident near Prato on May 3, placed the issue at the centre of public debate once again. Another five people died at work in the first week of May, in accidents. They were followed by six more last month. Premier Mario Draghi said that more must be done on workplace safety. Over 2,000 additional workplace safety inspectors will be hired adding to the 4,500 now on duty, he said. (ANSA).

