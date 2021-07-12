Worker dies in accident on first day on job

PALERMO, JUL 12 - A 42-year-old Italian worker died in an accident on his first day on the job in Palermo on Monday, local sources said. Vincenzo Ribaudo, 42, died of his injuries in hospital after falling from scaffolding through a three-metre-high skylight during restructuring work at a historic night spot on Palermo's Mondello beach, the Sirenetta (Little Mermaid). He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but doctors could do nothing for him. Ribaudo leaves a wife and two young daughters. He had just started work again after a period off due to a bout of COVID. Italy is in the middle of a spate of workplace accident deaths which has spurred calls to up workplace safety. The death of the 22-year-old mother of a five-year-old boy, Luana D'Orazio, in a textile mill accident near Prato on May 3, placed the issue at the centre of public debate once again. Another five people died at work in the first week of May, in accidents. They were followed by six more last month. Premier Mario Draghi said that more must be done on workplace safety. Over 2,000 additional workplace safety inspectors will be hired adding to the 4,500 now on duty, he said. (ANSA).