Venice G20 saw progress on climate says Georgieva

(By Domenico Conti) ROME, JUL 12 - The G20 finance meeting in Venice made "significant progress" on the climate crisis, winning praise for the diplomacy of Italian Economy Minister Daniele Franco and Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio VIsco and a special mention for the city from International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. After three days of exhausting meetings under the Italian presidency at the Venetian Arsenal, Georgieva was struck by getting back to face-to-face encounters following months of virtual ones and, as she made her assessments, was full of praise for the Lagoon city. "You should be truly proud of the choice of Venice, which embodied the spirit of demonstrating both the threat of climate change and the technological breakthroughs that can help combat global warming", Georgieva told ANSA in an interview, referring to Venice's MOSE flood barrier. "I had never been to a meeting at which practically every session, in one way or another, touched on the future of the climate," she continued, hailing the "significant progress" made in the fight against climate change. "We saw a much more coherent and far-sighted commitment from finance ministers and (central bank) governors on climate change". Speaking more in terms of content, the IMF number one said the steps forward included "the importance of a comprehensive policy approach", an issue that is dear to Minister Franco, and the progress on 'disclosure' of climate risk exposure by financial intermediaries, with the central banks on the front line. The stress placed on the "just transition" was also mentioned, along with the decision to restart, under the Italian G20 presidency, the Sustainable Finance Working Group which brings together both the U.S. and China as co-chairs. Then the effort to integrate climate data within macroeconomic data was recognised too. "I was highly impressive by the performance of the Italian G20 presidency in bringing countries together," with the diversity of interests of the G20, to address risks, going from the climate crisis to the pandemic, and to make the most of opportunities and the desire to restart." There was also an emotional element to the interview with the IMF number one, when she said she was moved by a Venetian bar owner who was tired but "so hospitable". The Italian organizers of the event managed to take ministers, central bankers and the leaders of international institutions to a concert and the setting of Venice did the rest, she said. Georgieva spoke about the hope of emerging from the pandemic and the need to keep the guard up against variants, via vaccinations, contact tracing and behaviour that prevents contagion. We're not yet out of the pandemic, warned the Bulgarian economist, who has a PhD in economic growth and environmental policy and is the former chief executive of the World Bank. She said that the pandemic "is still the number one economic risk" and, while the forecast of global growth of 6% this year remains, she expressed concern about a "two-speed recovery" that reflects "two-speed vaccinations" regarding the more advanced countries, on one hand, and the more vulnerable ones, on the other. And she encouraged Europe "not to withdraw support for the economy too soon". (ANSA).