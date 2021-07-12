Euros: Speranza says fans must respect COVID norms

ROME, JUL 12 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Monday COVID norms must be respected as Italy fans celebrate its Euro 2020 win. Speaking after thousands of maskless fans danced with joy at the win over England across the country Sunday night and Monday morning, Speranza said masks must be worn "whenever there is a risk of gathering and not respecting distancing. "I urge everyone to respect this rule," he said on a visit to Rome's Gemelli Hospital. Speranza added that vaccines rather than restrictions were the "real weapon" against COVID and said Italy's reaching 26 million people with a COVID green pass was "an extraordinary result". (ANSA).