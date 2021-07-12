Mattarella, Draghi hail Italy's Euro 2020 win

ROME, JUL 12 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Premier Mario Draghi on Sunday night hailed Italy's Euro 2020 win over England on penalties in the final at Wembley. Mattarella, who attended the match, tweeted "#Mattarella: Great recognition to Roberto #Mancini and our players they represented #Italy well and did sport proud #EURO2020". Draghi said "The Italian are celebrating the national team's success at the European football championships. The Azzurri, led by manager Roberto Mancini, have shown together with great individual skills an extraordinary game and team spirit. "The trophy returns to Italy after more than 50 years". The Azzurri, who last won the Euros in 1968 in Rome, will be received by Mattarella and by Draghi saparately on Monday afternoon. They beat England 4-3 on penalties. (ANSA).