COVID: House business put off after MP tests positive

Euros: Merkel, von der Leyen congratulate Italy
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Potenza, calunnia e ricettazione: indagati due giornalisti
i più letti
San Severo, omicidio durante i festeggiamenti di Euro2020: ucciso pregiudicato - Nel 2017 l'assassinio del fratello Giuseppe
ROME
12 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 12 - Lower House business was put off for two hours Monday morning after an MP tested positive for COVID-19. Another two MPS who had been in contact with the League MP were put into quarantine. All members of the budget committee who worked with the Leaguer last week are having COVID tests. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su