Pope to stay in hospital 'another few days'

ROME, JUL 12 - Pope Francis will stay in hospital another few days as he recovers from a colon surgery a week ago Sunday, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Monday. Bruni said the pope, recuperating at the Gemelli Hospital, "spent a tranquil day and completed his surgical post-operation course. "In order to optimise to the best the medical and rehabilitative therapy, the Holy Father will remain (there) for another few days". (ANSA).