Lunedì 12 Luglio 2021 | 13:43

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Euros: Merkel, von der Leyen congratulate Italy

Euros: Merkel, von der Leyen congratulate Italy

 
ROME
Pope to stay in hospital 'another few days'

Pope to stay in hospital 'another few days'

 
Euros: Devastating COVID transmission says WHO official

Euros: Devastating COVID transmission says WHO official

 
ROME
Tennis: Berrettini says will do all to get to ATP Finals

Tennis: Berrettini says will do all to get to ATP Finals

 
Antibody response over 93% after first ReiThera vaccine shot

Antibody response over 93% after first ReiThera vaccine shot

 
ROME
COVID: House business put off after MP tests positive

COVID: House business put off after MP tests positive

 
ROME
One killed, another suspected drowned in Euro celebrations

One killed, another suspected drowned in Euro celebrations

 
VATICAN CITY
Euros: Vatican says team play won

Euros: Vatican says team play won

 
ALESSANDRIA
Woman kills husband at home near Alessandria

Woman kills husband at home near Alessandria

 
ROME
'We are the champions' beam Italy's newspapers

'We are the champions' beam Italy's newspapers

 
ROME
Player of tournament Donnarumma lauds Italy's spirit

Player of tournament Donnarumma lauds Italy's spirit

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, primo colpo di mercato: ingaggiato il fantasista D'Errico

Bari calcio, primo colpo di mercato: ingaggiato il fantasista D'Errico

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Batguardia di finanza
Fisco: sequestro beni per 4,5 milioni euro nel Nord Barese

Fisco: sequestro beni per 4,5 milioni euro nel Nord Barese

 
BariDati incoraggianti
Bari, vaccini in Puglia: oltre 1,5 mln di persone immunizzate

Bari, vaccini in Puglia: oltre 1,5 mln di persone immunizzate

 
TarantoLanciato l'allarme
Bari, Covid: Fdi Puglia: «33 migranti positivi, Emiliano intervenga»

Bari, Covid: Fdi Puglia: «33 migranti positivi, Emiliano intervenga»

 
BrindisiProtestano gli animalisti
Mesagne, via i gatti dal cimitero

Mesagne, via i gatti dal cimitero

 
PotenzaLa Procura di Catanzaro ha esercitato l’azione penale
Potenza, calunnia e ricettazione: indagati due giornalisti

Potenza, calunnia e ricettazione: indagati due giornalisti

 
Lecceil fenomeno
Migranti, l'emorragia infinita di donne e uomini

Migranti, l'emorragia infinita di donne e uomini

 
Homeviolenza urbana
Commerciante brutalmente picchiato e rapinato della pistola a Cerignola

Commerciante brutalmente picchiato e rapinato della pistola a Cerignola

 
Potenzasalute
Basilicata, ci si cura di meno: nuovo allarme


Basilicata, ci si cura di meno: nuovo allarme

 

i più letti

Raffaella Carrà, le ceneri a San Giovanni Rotondo

Raffaella Carrà, le ceneri a San Giovanni Rotondo

Foggia, omicidio durante i festeggiamenti di Euro2020: pregiudicato ucciso a colpi di pistola

San Severo, omicidio durante i festeggiamenti di Euro2020: ucciso pregiudicato - Nel 2017 l'assassinio del fratello Giuseppe

ospedale perrino

Bimbo di 5 anni risucchiato da bocchettone piscina: è grave - Le urla della madre

«Così Ecolio ha inquinato il Salento»

«Così Ecolio ha inquinato il Salento»

I vip accecati dal tifo tra fede e scaramanzia

I vip accecati dal tifo tra fede e scaramanzia

ROME

Tennis: Berrettini says will do all to get to ATP Finals

Hope to see you in Turin says Wimbledon runner-up

Tennis: Berrettini says will do all to get to ATP Finals

ROME, JUL 12 - Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini said Monday he would do his all to get to the ATP Finals in Turin in November. The 25-year-old Roman is currently third in the season standings after losing to world No 1 and Serbian great Novak Djokovic in the first Wimbledon final ever by an Italian. "I'm giving it my all to be there", said Berrettini. "Good luck to everyone, and let's hope to see you in Turin". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it