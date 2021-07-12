Tennis: Berrettini says will do all to get to ATP Finals

ROME, JUL 12 - Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini said Monday he would do his all to get to the ATP Finals in Turin in November. The 25-year-old Roman is currently third in the season standings after losing to world No 1 and Serbian great Novak Djokovic in the first Wimbledon final ever by an Italian. "I'm giving it my all to be there", said Berrettini. "Good luck to everyone, and let's hope to see you in Turin". (ANSA).