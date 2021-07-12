Euros: Devastating COVID transmission says WHO official

Euros: Merkel, von der Leyen congratulate Italy
12 Luglio 2021
(ANSAmed) - ROME, JUL 12 - Infectious disease epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove, the Covid-19 technical lead at the World Health Organization (WHO), has tweeted about the "devastating" transmission that occurred at the Euro 2020 final on Sunday night between England and Italy at Wembley. "Am I supposed to be enjoying watching transmission happening in front of my eyes", she tweeted after the match. "The #COVID19 pandemic is not taking a break tonight… SARSCoV2#DeltaVariant will take advantage of unvaccinated people, in crowded settings, unmasked, screaming/shouting/singing. Devastating", Van Kerkhove wrote on Twitter. (ANSAmed).
