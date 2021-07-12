Euros: Merkel, von der Leyen congratulate Italy

ROME, JUL 12 - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen were among those congratulating Italy Monday on their Euro2020 win over England Sunday night. "I can express on behalf of the Chancellor and the German government our best wishes to the team and to all the country, for this fabulous tournament," said Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert. Von der Leyen's spokesman Erica Memer said the EC chief had said before the match she was supporting Italy "and she is obviously very happy with this result". (ANSA).