One killed, another suspected drowned in Euro celebrations

ROME, JUL 12 - A 19-year-old man was killed in a car crash at Caltagirone in Sicily and another man is believed to have drowned in Venice, both during celebrations of Italy's win over England in the Euro 2020 final as mayhem mingled with joy exploded around the country Sunday night. The 19-year-old, Giuseppe Di Martino, died and four people were hurt in a crash involving a security firm car, two scooters and a motorcycle at Caltagirone as festive motorcades sped through the Sicilian city. A man's body, not yet identified, was found overnight in a rio near Venice's Campo San Polo, clad only in a swimming costume. The apparently middle-aged man did not bear signs of violence. Police think he way have fallen into the canal and drowned during Euro celebrations. An autopsy has been ordered. Meanwhile a man with a criminal record, 42-year-old Matteo Anastasio, was killed at San Severo near Foggia in Puglia while celebrating Italy's win with his six-year-old nephew is fighting for his life in hospital after the hit. Two young people on a scooter shot Anastasio several times and accidentally hit his nephew too, police said. Also during the celebrations, a 26-year-old man was stabbed at Empoli near Florence but is not in a life-threatening condition. Some 15 people were slightly hurt during a wild street party in Milan. (ANSA).