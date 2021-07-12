Euros: Vatican says team play won

VATICAN CITY, JUL 12 - Team play won Euro 2020 for Italy over England and in the other matches, the Vatican's sports pointman said Monday. "Fair play and team play won, in many national teams who made the group their strong point," said Monsignor Melchor Sanchez de Toca, undersecretary at the dicastery for culture and head of the sport sector. "The fact that the final was played on the feast day of St Benedict, the patron saint of Europe, was a significant coincidence and, being Italian, we can say that he had a hand in it," said Sanchez de Toca. "WE were amazed by the fair play at these Euros, when actually it should be a normal condition". (ANSA).