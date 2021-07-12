Woman kills husband at home near Alessandria

ALESSANDRIA, JUL 12 - A woman killed her husband in their home near Alessandria in Piedmont on Sunday afternoon, sources said Monday. The alleged murder took place at Borghetto Borbera, a small town in the Alessendrian valleys. The woman is in her sixties, like her dead husband, police said. She was arrested Sunday and questioned overnight. An autopsy has been ordered. The motive for the alleged murder is as yet unclear. (ANSA).