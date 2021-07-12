'We are the champions' beam Italy's newspapers

ROME, JUL 12 - Italy's newspapers on Monday savoured the national team's victory over England in the final of Euro 2020. "We are the champions," beamed the front page of Il Corriere della Sera, with a photo of captain Giorgio Chiellini lifting the cup with coach Roberto Mancini and the rest of the team. "Epic final at Wembley. Italy go behind, equalise. And beat England on penalties. "Celebrations on the streets". The front-page head of La Repubblica read "Europe is ours". "Night of celebration in all the streets. Mancini: something impossible to even contemplate." La Stampa proclaimed "We are Europe" and hailed the "miracle of a perfect coach" in Mancini. (ANSA).