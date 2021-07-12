Player of tournament Donnarumma lauds Italy's spirit
ROME
12 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 12 - Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma said the Azzurri's fighting spirit was the key to their Euro 2020 triumph after being named player of the tournament. Among other things, the 22-year-old saved two of the three penalties England failed to convert in the shoot-out of Sunday's final and stopped a stop-kick by Alvaro Morata in the semi-final shoot-out against Spain. "If I'm the player of the tournament, it's also thanks to (centre-backs Leonardo) Bonucci and (Giorgio) Chiellini," said Donnarumma, who is set to join Paris Saint-Germain. "We were extraordinary and we are absolutely delighted. "We never gave an inch, we're a fantastic side and deserve all of this. "The early goal (by England's Luke Shaw) could have destroyed us, but that is not who we are. "We never give up." (ANSA).
