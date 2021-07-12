Italy has night of celebration, but several injured in Milan

Player of tournament Donnarumma lauds Italy's spirit
ROME
12 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 12 - Italy fans had a night of huge celebrations on the nation's streets after the Azzurri beat England in the Euro 2020 final, dancing in the streets, singing and honking horns as they drove around and rode their scooters. While the scenes were mostly joyful, 15 people were injured during the celebrations in Milan, including three people who were badly hurt with burns from a cheery-bomb firework. (ANSA).
