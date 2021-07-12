Lunedì 12 Luglio 2021 | 11:44

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Player of tournament Donnarumma lauds Italy's spirit

Player of tournament Donnarumma lauds Italy's spirit

 
ROME
Mancini hails Vialli friendship, says win 'closes circle'

Mancini hails Vialli friendship, says win 'closes circle'

 
ROME
Italy has night of celebration, but several injured in Milan

Italy has night of celebration, but several injured in Milan

 
ROME
Euro 2020: It has come to Rome!

Euro 2020: It has come to Rome!

 
ROME
Italy are champions of Europe!

Italy are champions of Europe!

 
ROME

IMF praises Italy's G20 lead, sees climate momentum

 
ROME
COVID-19: Italy registers 1.390 new cases, 25 deaths

COVID-19: Italy registers 1.390 new cases, 25 deaths

 
ROME
Wimbledon: Berrettini first Italian ever to reach final

Wimbledon: Berrettini first Italian ever to reach final

 
ROME
RAI has to change Euro final commentator due to COVID

RAI has to change Euro final commentator due to COVID

 
ROME
Fuortes to be new RAI CEO, Soldi president

Fuortes to be new RAI CEO, Soldi president

 
ROME
Euros: No fear about facing England in London - Bonucci

Euros: No fear about facing England in London - Bonucci

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, primo colpo di mercato: ingaggiato il fantasista D'Errico

Bari calcio, primo colpo di mercato: ingaggiato il fantasista D'Errico

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaLa Procura di Catanzaro ha esercitato l’azione penale
Potenza, calunnia e ricettazione: indagati due giornalisti

Potenza, calunnia e ricettazione: indagati due giornalisti

 
Tarantol'affaire acciaio
Ex Ilva: sentenza Cedu, Italia risponde a Consiglio d'Europa

Ex Ilva: sentenza Cedu, Italia risponde a Consiglio d'Europa

 
Barisicurezza urbana
Bari, spettacolare incidente: nessun ferito

Bari, spettacolare incidente: nessun ferito

 
Lecceil fenomeno
Migranti, l'emorragia infinita di donne e uomini

Migranti, l'emorragia infinita di donne e uomini

 
Homeviolenza urbana
Commerciante brutalmente picchiato e rapinato della pistola a Cerignola

Commerciante brutalmente picchiato e rapinato della pistola a Cerignola

 
Potenzasalute
Basilicata, ci si cura di meno: nuovo allarme


Basilicata, ci si cura di meno: nuovo allarme

 
BrindisiLo scontro
118 ambulanza

Fasano, incidente tra due moto e tre auto: morto un 27enne di Taranto

 
Batvivibilità urbana
Barletta, litoranea di Ponente off limits alle automobili

Barletta, litoranea di Ponente off limits alle automobili

 

i più letti

Raffaella Carrà, le ceneri a San Giovanni Rotondo

Raffaella Carrà, le ceneri a San Giovanni Rotondo

Foggia, omicidio durante i festeggiamenti di Euro2020: pregiudicato ucciso a colpi di pistola

San Severo, omicidio durante i festeggiamenti di Euro2020: ucciso pregiudicato - Nel 2017 l'assassinio del fratello Giuseppe

ospedale perrino

Bimbo di 5 anni risucchiato da bocchettone piscina: è grave - Le urla della madre

«Così Ecolio ha inquinato il Salento»

«Così Ecolio ha inquinato il Salento»

I vip accecati dal tifo tra fede e scaramanzia

I vip accecati dal tifo tra fede e scaramanzia

ROME

Italy has night of celebration, but several injured in Milan

Three badly hurt by burns from cheery bomb

Italy has night of celebration, but several injured in Milan

ROME, JUL 12 - Italy fans had a night of huge celebrations on the nation's streets after the Azzurri beat England in the Euro 2020 final, dancing in the streets, singing and honking horns as they drove around and rode their scooters. While the scenes were mostly joyful, 15 people were injured during the celebrations in Milan, including three people who were badly hurt with burns from a cheery-bomb firework. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it