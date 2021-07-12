Euro 2020: It has come to Rome!

ROME, JUL 12 - Italy's victorious squad landed in Rome on Monday with the Euro 2020 cup after beating England in a penalty shoot-out in Sunday's final at Wembley. Captain 'King' Giorgio Chiellini got off the bus that took the national team from Fiumicino airport to their hotel in Rome with a crown on his head and the cup in one hand. A crowd of fans was waiting to welcome back the Azzurri both at the airport and at the hotel after they were crowned European champions for the second time after the victory of 1968. The fans were waving tri-colour flags and singing "I campioni d'Europa siamo noi" (We are the champions of Europe). Coach Roberto Mancini's men will meet President Sergio Mattarella, who attended the final, later on Monday along with Matteo Berrettini, who lost to Novak Djokovic on Sunday after being the first Italian man to reach the final of the Wimbledon. They will then meet Premier Mario Draghi. (ANSA).