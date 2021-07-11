Lunedì 12 Luglio 2021 | 01:25

ROME
Italy are champions of Europe!

ROME

IMF praises Italy's G20 lead, sees climate momentum

 
ROME
COVID-19: Italy registers 1.390 new cases, 25 deaths

ROME
Wimbledon: Berrettini first Italian ever to reach final

ROME
RAI has to change Euro final commentator due to COVID

ROME
Fuortes to be new RAI CEO, Soldi president

ROME
Euros: No fear about facing England in London - Bonucci

ROME
Conte blasts govt's criminal justice reform

ROME
Italy bids farewell to 'lady of TV' Raffaella Carrà

ROME
Regions seek to trace COVID cases linked to youth camp

ROME
Italian lynched by 600-strong mob in Honduras

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, primo colpo di mercato: ingaggiato il fantasista D'Errico

Potenzasalute
Basilicata, ci si cura di meno: nuovo allarme


Tarantol'emergenza
Covid: Coisp, rischio focolaio in hospot migranti Taranto

Covid: Coisp, rischio focolaio in hospot migranti Taranto. Interviene anche il Mosap

 
Leccel'appuntamento
Catena Fiorello a Galatone

Barinel barese
Europei, marcia indietro dei sindaci: niente maxi schermi

Foggiala tragedia
Migrante muore annegato in vascone irriguo nel Foggiano

Potenzacovid
La Basilicata tocca le 500mila vaccinazioni

BrindisiLo scontro
118 ambulanza

Fasano, incidente tra due moto e tre auto: morto un 27enne di Taranto

 
Batvivibilità urbana
Barletta, litoranea di Ponente off limits alle automobili

Raffaella Carrà, le ceneri a San Giovanni Rotondo

ospedale perrino

Bimbo di 5 anni risucchiato da bocchettone piscina: è grave - Le urla della madre

«Così Ecolio ha inquinato il Salento»

Otranto, giovane coppia muore in mare: forse precipitati dalla scogliera

Otranto, giovane coppia di Cerignola muore in mare: entrambi sono annegati

Covid: in Puglia 34 positivi e nessuna vittima

ROME

Italy are champions of Europe!

Azzurri triumph in penalty shoot-out after 1-1 draw

ROME, JUL 12 - Italy are champions of Europe following a 3-2 win over England at Wembley in a penalty shoot-out after the final of Euro 2020 ended 1-1 at the end of regulation and extra time. Leonardo Bonucci touched in from close range in the second half after a goalmouth scramble to cancel out Luke Shaw's early opener for England. Azzurri goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma won the player-of-the-tournament award. (ANSA).

