ROME, JUL 12 - Italy are champions of Europe following a 3-2 win over England at Wembley in a penalty shoot-out after the final of Euro 2020 ended 1-1 at the end of regulation and extra time. Leonardo Bonucci touched in from close range in the second half after a goalmouth scramble to cancel out Luke Shaw's early opener for England. Azzurri goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma won the player-of-the-tournament award. (ANSA).