IMF praises Italy's G20 lead, sees climate momentum

ROME, JUL 11 - The Italian presidency of the world's top 20 economies showed a "very impressive performance in bringing countries together" at the Venice finance summit, a venue that should make Italians proud, Kristalina Georgieva, head of the International Monetary Fund, told ANSA in an interview. "The choice of Venice was in the spirit of demonstrating both the threat of climate change and the techological breakthroughs" that can help combat global warming", Georgieva said in a reference to Venice's Mose flood barrier. Georgieva, in a phone conversation on the sidelines of the G20 summit of finance ministers and central bank governors, praised Italy's Finance Minister Daniele Franco and Bank of Italy's Governor Ignazio Visco for their skills at "bringing countries together" at a summit where climate was touched upon at "virtually any panel". She mentioned the decision to restart, under the Italian G20 presidency, the Sustainable Finance Working Group which brings together both the U.S. and China as co-chairs. Other progresses where the role played by central banks in countering climate change through disclosure of risk exposure by financial intermediaries, and "the importance of a comprehensive policy approach", Georgieva said. Speaking at the end of the three-day meeting in Italy, Georgieva told ANSA that participants "recognized that the pandemic is still the most significant downside and upside economic risk" and highlighted to risk of a "two-track recovery" for world economies, reflecting different paces in the vaccination rollout. When asked about the threat posed by Covid-19 variants, Georgieva said "we need to be very watchful of how the economic recovers and of how the pandemic evolves" and said she would recommend that Europe "support be not withdrawn prematurely." (ANSA).