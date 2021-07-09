Venerdì 09 Luglio 2021 | 18:40

ROME

Wimbledon: Berrettini first Italian ever to reach final

Roman beats Poland's Hurkacz 6-3, 6-0, 6-7, 6-4

Wimbledon: Berrettini first Italian ever to reach final

ROME, JUL 9 - Matteo Berrettini made tennis history on Friday by beating Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 6-0, 6-7, 6-4 to become the first Italian ever to reach the men's singles final at Wimbledon. The 25-year-old Roman, who last month won Queen's, an important warmer for Wimbledon, as a debutant, will face the winner of the other semi-final between world number one Novak Djokovic and Denis Shapovalov. (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
