Wimbledon: Berrettini first Italian ever to reach final

ROME, JUL 9 - Matteo Berrettini made tennis history on Friday by beating Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 6-0, 6-7, 6-4 to become the first Italian ever to reach the men's singles final at Wimbledon. The 25-year-old Roman, who last month won Queen's, an important warmer for Wimbledon, as a debutant, will face the winner of the other semi-final between world number one Novak Djokovic and Denis Shapovalov. (ANSA).