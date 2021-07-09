COVID-19: Italy registers 1.390 new cases, 25 deaths

ROME, JUL 9 - The health ministry said Friday that 25 COVID-19 sufferers had died in Italy in the last 24 hours and 1,390 people had tested positive for the coronavirus. That compares to 13 COVID deaths and 1,394 new cases on Thursday. Italy's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 127,756. The ministry said 196,922 COVID tests had been done in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.7%. That was down from 0.8% on Thursday, when 74.852 tests were done. The ministry said the number of COVID patients in intensive care fell by 11 to 169. The number of coronavirus sufferers in other hospital wards was down by 30 to 1,167. (ANSA).