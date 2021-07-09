RAI has to change Euro final commentator due to COVID

COVID-19: Italy registers 1.390 new cases, 25 deaths
ROME
09 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 9 - State broadcaster RAI has to change its coverage of the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England after three members of its team, including Azzurri-match commentator Alberto Rimedio tested positive for COVID-19. RAI has started testing all of the members of its team working on the Euros. (ANSA).
