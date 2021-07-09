Venerdì 09 Luglio 2021 | 16:48

ROME

Euros: No fear about facing England in London - Bonucci

Italy defender wary of England's fast, physical strikers

Euros: No fear about facing England in London - Bonucci

ROME, JUL 9 - Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci said Friday that the Azzurri are not fazed about facing England in their London home of Wembley in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday. "Victory on Sunday would be a big injection of confidence for Italy and the whole football movement, for us and the federation," the Juventus centre-back said. "We will play at England's home but that doesn't scare us". Bonucci said he was ready to be put to the test by the English strikers. "The English national team's forwards are really good," he said. "It'll be youngsters against old-timers (in the Italian defence). "We will have to be very, very careful with their speed and physicality. "We defenders will have to be careful and cunning will be needed to cause them trouble up front". (ANSA).

