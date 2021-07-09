Venerdì 09 Luglio 2021 | 16:48

ROME
Euros: No fear about facing England in London - Bonucci

ROME
Conte blasts govt's criminal justice reform

ROME
Italy bids farewell to 'lady of TV' Raffaella Carrà

ROME
Regions seek to trace COVID cases linked to youth camp

ROME
Italian lynched by 600-strong mob in Honduras

ROME
Pope to recite Angelus from hospital on Sunday

ROME
G20 finance ministers focus on tax reform, climate in Venice

ROME
COVID-19 Rt up as spread of Delta variant rises

ROME
Euros: Kuipers to ref England-Italy final

ROME
EP again votes to extradite ex-BR terrorist Casimirri

ROME
Euros: England slight favourites against Italy say bookies

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, primo colpo di mercato: ingaggiato il fantasista D'Errico

Baril'allarme
Campagne saccheggiate, sos dal Nord Barese

BatIl caso
Andria, Albano canta in Cattedrale e il vescovo Mansi lo «richiama»

Foggiacittà occupata
Foggia, abusivi nei locali, fondi a rischio

LecceIl caso
Lecce, innamorati in carcere lottano per avere un incontro

BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, l'eroina è tornata di moda e la si trova ovunque

PotenzaLa novità
Potenza, in attesa della ricostruzione dell’ospedale a Lagonegro ultimati lavori a ortopedia e traumatologia

MateraIl caso
Furbetti del reddito di cittadinanza: beccati in 3 nel Materano

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, denuncia Flai Cgil: «In Puglia ancora dimissioni in bianco firmate dalle donne»

Conversano, un 50enne muore a 4 giorni dalla vaccinazione

Lecce, turista 49enne di Bergamo si è ferito alla testa tuffandosi dalla vietata Grotta della Poesia

Bari, pesce scaduto in ristoranti sushi del centro: sequestri e denunce

Covid in Puglia, su 6127 tamponi 58 nuovi positivi: un decesso

Bari, ennesimo rogo al quartiere Japigia

ROME

Conte blasts govt's criminal justice reform

Ex-premier says it recreates an 'Italian anomaly'

ROME, JUL 9 - Ex-premier Giuseppe Conte on Friday criticised a reform of Italy's criminal justice system approved by Premier Mario Draghi's cabinet on Thursday. The reform, which aims to speed up Italy's notoriously slow criminal trials, a demand the European Commission has made for the arrival of EU Recovery Fund cash, was unanimously approved by cabinet, although the 5-Star Movement (M5S) only backed it reluctantly due to reservations about changes to the statute of limitations. This is because it effectively waters down a reform passed by Alfonso Bonafede, a M5S lawmaker who was the justice minister in Conte's two coalition governments from June 2018 until the start of this year. Bonafede's reform puts the statue of limitations on hold after the first-instance ruling in order to stop criminals getting off because their cases get timed out due to the slowness of the legal system. While the new reform by current Justice Minister Marta Cartabia does not abolish this, it sets limits for the time it can take appeal courts and the supreme court to rule once they start examining a case that came from a lower court - two years for the appeals courts and one year for the supreme court. It is possible for this to be extended by a year for appeals courts and six months for the supreme court for especially serious or complicated cases. The M5S voted in favour at cabinet after it managed to get corruption cases classed among those that it is possible to have a longer deadline for. But Conte, whose role as the leader chosen to revamp the M5S has been thrown into doubt by a bust-up with founder Beppe Grillo, said Friday that he was not satisfied. "I appreciate the work done by Minister Cartabia, but I wouldn't stat celebrating," Conte said at a conference of the young entrepreneurs branch of industry association Confindustria. "I'm not happy about the statute of limitations. We have gone back to an Italian anomaly". Conte said he was not taking aim at Draghi, arguing he was just making political points and parliament would have the final word. (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
