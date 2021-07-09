Venerdì 09 Luglio 2021 | 14:51

Regions seek to trace COVID cases linked to youth camp

Italian lynched by 600-strong mob in Honduras

Pope to recite Angelus from hospital on Sunday

G20 finance ministers focus on tax reform, climate in Venice

COVID-19 Rt up as spread of Delta variant rises

Euros: Kuipers to ref England-Italy final

EP again votes to extradite ex-BR terrorist Casimirri

Euros: England slight favourites against Italy say bookies

Carabinieri pose as priests to catch fake Vatican brokers

Director son who ran over girls plea bargains 5 yrs 4 mts

COVID: 1,394 new cases, 13 more victims

34 youngsters have tested positive so far

ROME, JUL 9 - Puglia, Campania and Lombardy are among several Italian regions seeking to trace COVID-19 cases linked to an outbreak at camp for 400 young people at a complex in the southern town of Manfredonia. The youngsters aged 17 to 19 were at the complex from June 24 to July 1. Puglia said Friday that 34 young people have tested positive after it did around 400 tests linked to the outbreak. (ANSA).

