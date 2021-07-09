Regions seek to trace COVID cases linked to youth camp
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
ROME
09 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 9 - Puglia, Campania and Lombardy are among several Italian regions seeking to trace COVID-19 cases linked to an outbreak at camp for 400 young people at a complex in the southern town of Manfredonia. The youngsters aged 17 to 19 were at the complex from June 24 to July 1. Puglia said Friday that 34 young people have tested positive after it did around 400 tests linked to the outbreak. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su