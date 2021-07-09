Regions seek to trace COVID cases linked to youth camp

ROME, JUL 9 - Puglia, Campania and Lombardy are among several Italian regions seeking to trace COVID-19 cases linked to an outbreak at camp for 400 young people at a complex in the southern town of Manfredonia. The youngsters aged 17 to 19 were at the complex from June 24 to July 1. Puglia said Friday that 34 young people have tested positive after it did around 400 tests linked to the outbreak. (ANSA).