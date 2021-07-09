Pope to recite Angelus from hospital on Sunday

ROME, JUL 9 - Pope Francis continues to make progress in his recovery from colon surgery last Sunday and will recite the Angelus address from Rome's Gemelli hospital next Sunday, the Vatican said on Friday. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the Argentine pontiff was "without fever" after having a slight high temperature for a spell on Wednesday. "His Holiness Pope Francis spent a quiet day (on Thursday) with normal clinical progress," said Bruni. "He continued to eat regularly and continued his scheduled treatment. "He walked in the corridor and resumed his work, alternating it with moments of reading texts. "In the afternoon, he celebrated Holy Mass in the chapel of his private apartment, attended by all those assisting him during his hospitalisation... "The Holy Father gives thanks for the many messages of affection and closeness that he receives daily and asks that we continue to pray for him". (ANSA).