Italian lynched by 600-strong mob in Honduras

ROME, JUL 9 - A 600-strong mob lynched an Italian man living in a village in the south of Honduras, setting fire to his his house and his vehicle, AFP reported on Friday, quoting local police. The mob broke in the victim's house and killed him because he was suspected of killing a neighbour, according to the report. The horrific attack took place in a village some 80 kilometres from the Honduras capital Tegucigalpa, the report said. (ANSA).