G20 finance ministers focus on tax reform, climate in Venice

ROME, JUL 9 - G20 finance ministers are meeting in Venice on Friday with global tax reform and the climate crisis at the top of the agenda set under the Italian presidency of the group. The G20 is looking to move towards a deal on implementing an agreement reached among all OECD members for a global minimum corporation tax rate of 15% and on making multinationals pay tax where they make their profits, not where they have their headquarters. "Attention is on taxation of the multinationals and on the minimum global tax but there are other important fiscal issues and one is climate change, which is at the heart of the Italian agenda focused on people, the planet and prosperity," said Italian Economy Minister Daniele Franco as he opened a high-level symposium at the G20. "Climate change is a great threat and worry for the whole world and we must take action for the planet's health". European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said it was "now or never" for the introduction of green taxation. "It is necessary to strike a balance between ambition, and the EU is quite ambitious, and the need for global cooperation," he said, adding that the European Commission would present a major package of measures to address the climate emergency next week. (ANSA).