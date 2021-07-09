COVID-19 Rt up as spread of Delta variant rises

ROME, JUL 9 - COVID-19 contagion is on the up in Italy due to an increase in the spread of the Delta variant, according to a draft of the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS). It said the nation's Rt transmission number has risen to 0.66, up from 0.63 last week. The incidence of cases for every 100,000 inhabitants increased to 11, compared to nine a week ago. The report said 13 regions are low risk for COVID-19 contagion while Abruzzo, Campania, Marche, Veneto, Sardinia, Sicily and the autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano are now moderate risk. It said none of the regions' the health services were under stress due to the epidemic at the moment. The report will be presented later on Friday after being examined by the government's control room COVID taskforce. (ANSA).