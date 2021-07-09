Venerdì 09 Luglio 2021 | 12:47

ROME
COVID-19 Rt up as spread of Delta variant rises

ROME
Euros: Kuipers to ref England-Italy final

ROME
EP again votes to extradite ex-BR terrorist Casimirri

ROME
Euros: England slight favourites against Italy say bookies

ROME
Carabinieri pose as priests to catch fake Vatican brokers

ROME
Director son who ran over girls plea bargains 5 yrs 4 mts

ROME
COVID: 1,394 new cases, 13 more victims

ROME
Italy condemns Haiti president assassination

ROME
Director son who ran over girls plea bargains 5 yrs 4 mts

ROME
Italy has one of slowest justice systems in EU - EC

ROME
Italian farmers protest wild boar 'invasion'

Serie C
Bari calcio, primo colpo di mercato: ingaggiato il fantasista D'Errico

BariIl fatto
Bari, marijuana in una serra attrezzata in casa, arrestato dalla polizia

Foggiala precisazione
Manfredonia, «tutto negativo il personale del villaggio»

PotenzaLa novità
Potenza, sedute del consiglio regionale della Basilicata tradotte nella lingua dei segni

LecceI controlli
Gallipoli, schiamazzi di notte e folli assembramenti: chiuso locale

BrindisiIl caso
Navi più alte in porto Brindisi da pista aeroporto più lunga

MateraIl caso
Furbetti del reddito di cittadinanza: beccati in 3 nel Materano

BatLa novità
Barletta, la zona della Cattedrale tirata a lucido dalla Barsa

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, denuncia Flai Cgil: «In Puglia ancora dimissioni in bianco firmate dalle donne»

Incidence of coronavirus cases increases too

ROME, JUL 9 - COVID-19 contagion is on the up in Italy due to an increase in the spread of the Delta variant, according to a draft of the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS). It said the nation's Rt transmission number has risen to 0.66, up from 0.63 last week. The incidence of cases for every 100,000 inhabitants increased to 11, compared to nine a week ago. The report said 13 regions are low risk for COVID-19 contagion while Abruzzo, Campania, Marche, Veneto, Sardinia, Sicily and the autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano are now moderate risk. It said none of the regions' the health services were under stress due to the epidemic at the moment. The report will be presented later on Friday after being examined by the government's control room COVID taskforce. (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
