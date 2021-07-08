Giovedì 08 Luglio 2021 | 20:14

ROME
Euros: Kuipers to ref England-Italy final

Euros: Kuipers to ref England-Italy final

 
ROME
EP again votes to extradite ex-BR terrorist Casimirri

EP again votes to extradite ex-BR terrorist Casimirri

 
ROME
Euros: England slight favourites against Italy say bookies

Euros: England slight favourites against Italy say bookies

 
ROME
Carabinieri pose as priests to catch fake Vatican brokers

Carabinieri pose as priests to catch fake Vatican brokers

 
ROME
Director son who ran over girls plea bargains 5 yrs 4 mts

Director son who ran over girls plea bargains 5 yrs 4 mts

 
ROME
COVID: 1,394 new cases, 13 more victims

COVID: 1,394 new cases, 13 more victims

 
ROME
Italy condemns Haiti president assassination

Italy condemns Haiti president assassination

 
ROME
Director son who ran over girls plea bargains 5 yrs 4 mts

Director son who ran over girls plea bargains 5 yrs 4 mts

 
ROME
Italy has one of slowest justice systems in EU - EC

Italy has one of slowest justice systems in EU - EC

 
ROME
Italian farmers protest wild boar 'invasion'

Italian farmers protest wild boar 'invasion'

 
MILAN
VIP broker who scammed Antonio Conte arrested in Indonesia

VIP broker who scammed Antonio Conte arrested in Indonesia

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, primo colpo di mercato: ingaggiato il fantasista D'Errico

Bari calcio, primo colpo di mercato: ingaggiato il fantasista D'Errico

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Lecce
Gallipoli, schiamazzi di notte e folli assembramenti: chiuso locale

Gallipoli, schiamazzi di notte e folli assembramenti: chiuso locale

 
Brindisi
Navi più alte in porto Brindisi da pista aeroporto più lunga

Navi più alte in porto Brindisi da pista aeroporto più lunga

 
Matera
Furbetti del reddito di cittadinanza: beccati in 3 nel Materano

Furbetti del reddito di cittadinanza: beccati in 3 nel Materano

 
Bari
Europei, arriva la stretta su Bari: vigilanza rafforzata e vietati maxi-schermo

Europei, arriva la stretta su Bari: vigilanza rafforzata e vietati maxi-schermo

 
Foggia
Uccise amico al ghetto di Foggia, condannato a 19 anni

Uccise amico al ghetto di Foggia, condannato a 19 anni

 
Potenza
Basilicata, appello ai donatori di sangue per la grave emergenza in corso

Basilicata, appello ai donatori di sangue per la grave emergenza in corso

 
Bat
Barletta, la zona della Cattedrale tirata a lucido dalla Barsa

Barletta, la zona della Cattedrale tirata a lucido dalla Barsa

 
Taranto
Taranto, denuncia Flai Cgil: «In Puglia ancora dimissioni in bianco firmate dalle donne»

Taranto, denuncia Flai Cgil: «In Puglia ancora dimissioni in bianco firmate dalle donne»

 

ROME

Euros: Kuipers to ref England-Italy final

Van Boekel on VAR again after controversial penalty

Euros: Kuipers to ref England-Italy final

ROME, JUL 8 - Dutchman Bjorn Kuipers will referee Sunday's Euro 2020 final between England and Italy at Wembley, UEFA said Thursday. The assistant refs will be his countrymen Sander Van Roekel and Edwin Zeinstra, while the fourth man will be Spain's Carlos Del Cerro Grande. Operating the VAR will be Germany's Bastian Dankert, helped by Dutchman Pol Van Boekel and Germans Christian Gittelmann and Marco Fritz. Kuipers has already officiated at three games at this year's Euros, while Van Boekel was on the VAR in Wednesday's semi between England and Denmark and Gittelman a VAR assistant for the same match, marked by a controversial winning penalty scored on the rebound by Harry Kane. (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
