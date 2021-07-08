Euros: Kuipers to ref England-Italy final

ROME, JUL 8 - Dutchman Bjorn Kuipers will referee Sunday's Euro 2020 final between England and Italy at Wembley, UEFA said Thursday. The assistant refs will be his countrymen Sander Van Roekel and Edwin Zeinstra, while the fourth man will be Spain's Carlos Del Cerro Grande. Operating the VAR will be Germany's Bastian Dankert, helped by Dutchman Pol Van Boekel and Germans Christian Gittelmann and Marco Fritz. Kuipers has already officiated at three games at this year's Euros, while Van Boekel was on the VAR in Wednesday's semi between England and Denmark and Gittelman a VAR assistant for the same match, marked by a controversial winning penalty scored on the rebound by Harry Kane. (ANSA).