Carabinieri pose as priests to catch fake Vatican brokers

ROME, JUL 8 - Carabinieri police posed as priests to catch fake Vatican brokers, sources said Thursday. The cops dressed in frocks arrested the group of false intermediaries who met victims near the Vatican or in Rome churches to pocket tens of thousands of euros in down-payments for non-existent transactions, relying on the Holy See's financial cachet, police said. The gang of scammers were finally caught after their umpteenth con as they were trying to flee from the Basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli, in Rome's central Piazza Esedra, not far from Termini Station. (ANSA).