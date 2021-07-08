Giovedì 08 Luglio 2021 | 18:00

ROME

Italy condemns Haiti president assassination

Foreign ministry calls for stability to be maintained

Italy condemns Haiti president assassination

ROME, JUL 8 - The Italian foreign ministry on Thursday condemned the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise and called for stability in the Caribbean island nation. "Italy, hearing with dismay the news of the heinous assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, firmly condemns the attack on the heart of Haitian institutions, expresses sincere condolences to the president's family and the Haitian people and hopes that the culprits of this crime are brought to justice as soon as possible," said the Farnesina. "Italy appeals to all the Haitian actors and political forces to preserve the delicate political balance, prevent tensions and ensure the country's institutional stability and the safety and security of the population". (ANSA).

