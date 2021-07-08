Giovedì 08 Luglio 2021 | 15:37

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Italy has one of slowest justice systems in EU - EC

Italy has one of slowest justice systems in EU - EC

 
ROME
Italian farmers protest wild boar 'invasion'

Italian farmers protest wild boar 'invasion'

 
MILAN
VIP broker who scammed Antonio Conte arrested in Indonesia

VIP broker who scammed Antonio Conte arrested in Indonesia

 
BRUSSELS
Turin Green Ring - an EU model for fight on land consumption

Turin Green Ring - an EU model for fight on land consumption

 
ROME
Leonardo bear head drawing up for auction

Leonardo bear head drawing up for auction

 
ROME
WHO warning that pandemic not over 'right' says Speranza

WHO warning that pandemic not over 'right' says Speranza

 
ROME
Pope sends best wishes to child cancer patients

Pope sends best wishes to child cancer patients

 
ROME
Euros: Mattarella to attend Italy-England final

Euros: Mattarella to attend Italy-England final

 
ROME
Parliament approves Senate votes for 18-yr-olds

Parliament approves Senate votes for 18-yr-olds

 
ROME
Six arrested over illegal dumping of hazardous waste

Six arrested over illegal dumping of hazardous waste

 
ROME
Two arrested for 'COVID measures' terrorism

Two arrested for 'COVID measures' terrorism

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, fissate tre amichevoli per il ritiro

Bari calcio, fissate tre amichevoli per il ritiro

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BatLa novità
Barletta, la zona della Cattedrale tirata a lucido dalla Barsa

Barletta, la zona della Cattedrale tirata a lucido dalla Barsa

 
BariTrasporti
Turismo in Puglia, ecco i nuovi treni Pop di Fs: attivi in 12 entro la fine del 2021

Turismo in Puglia, ecco i nuovi treni Pop di Fs: attivi in 12 entro la fine del 2021

 
TarantoIl caso
Taranto, denuncia Flai Cgil: «In Puglia ancora dimissioni in bianco firmate dalle donne»

Taranto, denuncia Flai Cgil: «In Puglia ancora dimissioni in bianco firmate dalle donne»

 
FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, rinviato al 6 settembre in Corte d’Assise l’incidente probatorio a Leonardo Iaccarino

Foggia, rinviato al 6 settembre in Corte d’Assise l’incidente probatorio a Leonardo Iaccarino

 
HomeIl bollettino regionale
Basilicata, sono 15 i nuovi positivi al Covid 19

Basilicata, sono 15 i nuovi positivi al Covid 19

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, stalker 26enne materano arrestato dalla polizia

Matera, stalker 26enne materano arrestato dalla polizia

 
BrindisiLa sentenza
Francavilla, «Troppo distratta», i giudici negano il risarcimento dopo la caduta

Francavilla, «Troppo distratta», i giudici negano il risarcimento dopo la caduta

 
LecceI fondi
Puglia, dalla Regione 2 mln per bonificare il sito industriale di Lecce

Puglia, dalla Regione 2 mln per bonificare il sito industriale di Lecce

 

i più letti

Conversano, un 50enne muore a 4 giorni dalla vaccinazione

Conversano, un 50enne muore a 4 giorni dalla vaccinazione

Bari, pesce scaduto in ristoranti sushi del centro: sequestri e denunce

Bari, pesce scaduto in ristoranti sushi del centro: sequestri e denunce

Ostuni, rompe un vetro per rientrare in casa: si taglia e muore dissanguato

Ostuni, rompe un vetro per rientrare in casa: si taglia e muore dissanguato

Covid in Puglia, su quasi 6mila tamponi 49 nuovi positivi e un morto

Covid in Puglia, su quasi 6mila tamponi 49 nuovi positivi e un morto

PIEMONTE - Tromba d'aria in Provincia di Novara a Trecate

PIEMONTE - Tromba d'aria in provincia di Novara a Trecate

ROME

Italy has one of slowest justice systems in EU - EC

Nation also scores low for perceived independence of judges

Italy has one of slowest justice systems in EU - EC

ROME, JUL 8 - Italy's justice system remains among the slowest in the EU, according to the European Commission's annual justice scoreboard. It said it takes 400 days on average to settle civil, commercial and administrative cases in Italy at the first-instance level. And Italy was last in the EU for decisions at the third-instance courts, which take over 1,300 days. Furthermore, Italy also did badly in a Eurobarometer study of perceived independence of the national justice systems among the general public, coming fifth-bottom, behind only Bulgaria, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary. The main reason for the low score was perceived Interference or pressure from government and politicians. Premier Mario Draghi's cabinet is set to examine a reform of the criminal justice system on Thursday although there are reportedly differences between the parties supporting the government of national unity over changes to the statute of limitations. The reform, which aims to speed up the snail-paced justice system following years of strictures from the EU, goes hand in hand with Italy's post-COVID National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP). The rightwing League party and the Radical party have tabled a referendum seeking to curb the power of Italy's powerful, politicized judiciary. Among the measures proposed are the civil liability of magistrates and the separation of career paths between prosecutors and judges. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it