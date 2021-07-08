Italy has one of slowest justice systems in EU - EC

ROME, JUL 8 - Italy's justice system remains among the slowest in the EU, according to the European Commission's annual justice scoreboard. It said it takes 400 days on average to settle civil, commercial and administrative cases in Italy at the first-instance level. And Italy was last in the EU for decisions at the third-instance courts, which take over 1,300 days. Furthermore, Italy also did badly in a Eurobarometer study of perceived independence of the national justice systems among the general public, coming fifth-bottom, behind only Bulgaria, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary. The main reason for the low score was perceived Interference or pressure from government and politicians. Premier Mario Draghi's cabinet is set to examine a reform of the criminal justice system on Thursday although there are reportedly differences between the parties supporting the government of national unity over changes to the statute of limitations. The reform, which aims to speed up the snail-paced justice system following years of strictures from the EU, goes hand in hand with Italy's post-COVID National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP). The rightwing League party and the Radical party have tabled a referendum seeking to curb the power of Italy's powerful, politicized judiciary. Among the measures proposed are the civil liability of magistrates and the separation of career paths between prosecutors and judges. (ANSA).