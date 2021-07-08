VIP broker who scammed Antonio Conte arrested in Indonesia

MILAN, JUL 8 - A VIP broker who scammed former Italy, Chelsea and Inter boss Antonio Conte was arrested in the Indonesia capital Jakarta on Thursday. Among the other VIP victims of financial consultant Massimo Bochicchio was former Juve and Italy manager Marcelllo Lippi. Bochicchio is accused of scamming some 30.6 million euros from Conte. An arrest warrant for international money laundering had been issued by a Milan judge months ago for Bochicchio, who was last in Italy a year ago. Police seized some 10.9 million euros of his assets recently. An extradition request is expected to be filed shortly. (ANSA).