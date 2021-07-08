Giovedì 08 Luglio 2021 | 15:36

ROME
Italy has one of slowest justice systems in EU - EC

ROME
Italian farmers protest wild boar 'invasion'

MILAN
VIP broker who scammed Antonio Conte arrested in Indonesia

BRUSSELS
Turin Green Ring - an EU model for fight on land consumption

ROME
Leonardo bear head drawing up for auction

ROME
WHO warning that pandemic not over 'right' says Speranza

ROME
Pope sends best wishes to child cancer patients

ROME
Euros: Mattarella to attend Italy-England final

ROME
Parliament approves Senate votes for 18-yr-olds

ROME
Six arrested over illegal dumping of hazardous waste

ROME
Two arrested for 'COVID measures' terrorism

Bari calcio, fissate tre amichevoli per il ritiro

Barletta, la zona della Cattedrale tirata a lucido dalla Barsa

BariTrasporti
Turismo in Puglia, ecco i nuovi treni Pop di Fs: attivi in 12 entro la fine del 2021

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, denuncia Flai Cgil: «In Puglia ancora dimissioni in bianco firmate dalle donne»

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, rinviato al 6 settembre in Corte d’Assise l’incidente probatorio a Leonardo Iaccarino

Basilicata, sono 15 i nuovi positivi al Covid 19

MateraIl caso
Matera, stalker 26enne materano arrestato dalla polizia

BrindisiLa sentenza
Francavilla, «Troppo distratta», i giudici negano il risarcimento dopo la caduta

LecceI fondi
Puglia, dalla Regione 2 mln per bonificare il sito industriale di Lecce

Conversano, un 50enne muore a 4 giorni dalla vaccinazione

Bari, pesce scaduto in ristoranti sushi del centro: sequestri e denunce

Ostuni, rompe un vetro per rientrare in casa: si taglia e muore dissanguato

Covid in Puglia, su quasi 6mila tamponi 49 nuovi positivi e un morto

PIEMONTE - Tromba d'aria in Provincia di Novara a Trecate

ROME

WHO warning that pandemic not over 'right' says Speranza

Great attention on 'concerning' variants says health minister

ROME, JUL 8 - The World Health Organization's warning that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over was "right", Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Thursday. "The WHO's words of caution are those that I have been repeating for a long time: the pandemic is not over, we must have great prudence and attention above all for the variants which elements of further concern in a framework that must be followed with great attention," Speranza said on the sidelines of the Farmindustria annual general meeting. "There is a notably better picture with respect to that which we have known in previous months but we must keep our guard high". Speranza added that there was an "understandable" debate about the speed and scope of Italy's vaccine rollout but stressed that "we must look at the numbers, day by day. "And every day we are over the 500,000 doses administered." With regard to Britain's decision to reopen despite the steady rise of the more infectious Delta variant, Speranza said "we chose a line on April 26, which is a line of gradualness and prudence and taking it step by step with the utmost caution. And this line has borne fruit." The minister underscored that "we must work to restart in the safest way possible". (ANSA).

