Leonardo bear head drawing up for auction

ROME, JUL 8 - A small drawing of a bear's head by Renaissance genius Leonardo da Vinci goes under the hammer at Christie's in London Thursday and is expected to make some 12 million pounds, or 14 million euros, the BBC reported. Entitled 'Head of a Bear', the small work, measuring just seven by seven centimetres, is expected to beat the current record for a da Vinci drawing set in 2001, 8.1 million pounds for the 'Horse and Rider'. The drawing on offer online Thursday belonged to the painter and collector Sir Thomas Lawrence, who sold it via Christie's in 1860 for two and a half pounds. In 2017 Leonardo's attributed 'Salvator Mundi' painting sold in New York for a record $450 million, or around 381 million euros, the highest price ever paid at auction for a work of art. (ANSA).