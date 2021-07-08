Giovedì 08 Luglio 2021 | 13:01

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Pope sends best wishes to child cancer patients

Pope sends best wishes to child cancer patients

 
ROME
Euros: Mattarella to attend Italy-England final

Euros: Mattarella to attend Italy-England final

 
ROME
Parliament approves Senate votes for 18-yr-olds

Parliament approves Senate votes for 18-yr-olds

 
ROME
Six arrested over illegal dumping of hazardous waste

Six arrested over illegal dumping of hazardous waste

 
ROME
Two arrested for 'COVID measures' terrorism

Two arrested for 'COVID measures' terrorism

 
ROME
Euros: Mattarella to attend Italy-England final

Euros: Mattarella to attend Italy-England final

 
ROME

Wimbledon: Berrettini first Italian in semis since 1960

 
ROME
One dead, 3 injured in explosion at villa near Perugia

One dead, 3 injured in explosion at villa near Perugia

 
ROME
COVID: Over 40% of Italians have been immunized

COVID: Over 40% of Italians have been immunized

 
ROME
Euros: Azzurri unite all Italians says Gravina

Euros: Azzurri unite all Italians says Gravina

 
ROME
COVID: 1,010 new cases, 14 more victims

COVID: 1,010 new cases, 14 more victims

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, fissate tre amichevoli per il ritiro

Bari calcio, fissate tre amichevoli per il ritiro

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BrindisiLa sentenza
Francavilla, «Troppo distratta», i giudici negano il risarcimento dopo la caduta

Francavilla, «Troppo distratta», i giudici negano il risarcimento dopo la caduta

 
BariL'inchiesta
Toghe sporche a Bari? La Procura chiude le indagini

Toghe sporche a Bari? La Procura chiude le indagini

 
PotenzaOperazione Idra
Spaccio di droga a Potenza: 26 misure cautelari

Spaccio di droga a Potenza: in 13 ai domiciliari

 
TarantoIl blitz
Sava, madre e figli in affari di droga: in 6 agli arresti

Sava, madre e figli in affari di droga: in 6 agli arresti - IL VIDEO -

 
FoggiaL'incidente stradale
Foggia, scontro tra auto: due feriti sulla SS673

Foggia, scontro tra auto: due feriti sulla SS673

 
MateraLa novità
Cinema: da Matera il rilancio della Lucania film commission

Cinema: da Matera il rilancio della Lucania film commission

 
LecceI fondi
Puglia, dalla Regione 2 mln per bonificare il sito industriale di Lecce

Puglia, dalla Regione 2 mln per bonificare il sito industriale di Lecce

 
BatIntervento di quasi trenta ore
Andria, donazione multiorgano all'ospedale «Bonomo»

Andria, donazione multiorgano all'ospedale «Bonomo»: prelevati cuore, polmoni, fegato, reni e cornee

 

i più letti

Conversano, un 50enne muore a 4 giorni dalla vaccinazione

Conversano, un 50enne muore a 4 giorni dalla vaccinazione

Bari, pesce scaduto in ristoranti sushi del centro: sequestri e denunce

Bari, pesce scaduto in ristoranti sushi del centro: sequestri e denunce

Ostuni, rompe un vetro per rientrare in casa: si taglia e muore dissanguato

Ostuni, rompe un vetro per rientrare in casa: si taglia e muore dissanguato

Covid in Puglia, su quasi 6mila tamponi 49 nuovi positivi e un morto

Covid in Puglia, su quasi 6mila tamponi 49 nuovi positivi e un morto

PIEMONTE - Tromba d'aria in Provincia di Novara a Trecate

PIEMONTE - Tromba d'aria in provincia di Novara a Trecate

ROME

Euros: Mattarella to attend Italy-England final

President will be at Wembley say sources

Euros: Mattarella to attend Italy-England final

ROME, JUL 8 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella will attend Sunday's Euro 2020 final between Italy and England at London's Wembley stadium, sources said Thursday. Mattarella is set to follow the footsteps of his predecessors Sandro Pertini and Giorgio Napolitano, who attended the Azzurri's World Cup final victories in 1982 and 2006 respectively, and Carlo Azeglio Ciampi, who was present for Italy's defeat to France in the final of Euro 2000. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it