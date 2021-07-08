Euros: Mattarella to attend Italy-England final

Pope sends best wishes to child cancer patients
ROME
08 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 8 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella will attend Sunday's Euro 2020 final between Italy and England at London's Wembley stadium, sources said Thursday. Mattarella is set to follow the footsteps of his predecessors Sandro Pertini and Giorgio Napolitano, who attended the Azzurri's World Cup final victories in 1982 and 2006 respectively, and Carlo Azeglio Ciampi, who was present for Italy's defeat to France in the final of Euro 2000. (ANSA).
