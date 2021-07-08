Pope sends best wishes to child cancer patients

ROME, JUL 8 - Pope Francis on Wednesday sent his best wishes to the child cancer patients in the paediatric oncological ward of Rome's Gemelli Hospital where he is recovering from a colon operation, Vatican press office chief Matteo Bruni said Thursday. He also showed a slight fever Wednesday evening but tests including a CAT scan have come out negative, Bruni said. "His Holiness Pope Francis spent a tranquil day, feeding and moving autonomously", Bruni said. "Yesterday afternoon he decided to show His paternal sympathy to the young inmates of the nearby Paediatric Oncology and Child Neurosurgery Ward, sending them His affectionate greeting. "In the evening he manifested a fever episode. This morning he was subjected to routine microbiological tests and a CAT scan of the chest and abdomen, with a negative result. "The Holy Father is continuing his scheduled treatment and feeding by mouth. At this particular time he aims His gaze at those who are suffering, expressing His closeness to the sick, especially those most in need of care". (ANSA).