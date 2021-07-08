Six arrested over illegal dumping of hazardous waste

ROME, JUL 8 - Carabinieri police on Thursday were executing warrants to arrest six people in the provinces of Como and Milan in relation to the alleged large-scale dumping of hazardous waste, sources said. The suspects allegedly "dumped enormous quantities of waste, at least 85,000 cubic metres of material" in an area of farmland protected by environmental and landscape restrictions. The dumping allegedly "compromised the ecosystem, where there are important aquifers". (ANSA).