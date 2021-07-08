Parliament approves Senate votes for 18-yr-olds

Title: Giorno memoria: al via cerimonia in Senato Alt text: [No Value] Credit: FABIO FRUSTACI / Z23 Copyright holder: ANSA Assign rights: Archivio ANSA Copyright notice: ANSA ROME, JUL 8 - The Senate on Thursday gave final approval to a Constitutional reform that brings down the voting age for the Upper House from 25 to 18. The reform means that there will not longer be different voting ages for the Senate and the Lower House. The law, however, will not be promulgated for at least three months to allow time for requests for eventual confirmatory referendum as the reform was not approved by the two-thirds needed in the Lower House to make this unnecessary. (ANSA).