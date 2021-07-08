Two arrested for 'COVID measures' terrorism

ROME, JUL 8 - Two people who allegedly planted a bomb at an Avellino job centre and set it off in May 2020 to protest against the COVID-19-related restrictions imposed at that time were arrested by Carabinieri police in dawn raids on Thursday, sources said. The bomb caused considerable damage to the job centre. The two, aged 51 and 48, are supporters of populist protest movements, the sources said. (ANSA).