Wimbledon: Berrettini first Italian in semis since 1960

ROME, JUL 8 - Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian to reach the men's singles semi-finals at Wimbledon since Nicola Pietrangeli in 1960 by beating Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Roman will face Herbert Hurkacz after the Pole knocked out tennis great Roger Federer in straight sets in the quarter-finals. "If he beat Federer it means he is in good shape," said Berrettini, who last month won Queen's, an important warmer for Wimbledon, as a debutant. "But I am confident". (ANSA).