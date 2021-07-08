One dead, 3 injured in explosion at villa near Perugia

ROME, JUL 8 - A 59-year-old man is dead and three people are injured after an explosion overnight at a villa split into two apartments at Montemezzo di Valfabbrica, near Perugia, sources said on Thursday. The dead man was of Indian origin, the sources said. His wife was among the injured, as were two people living in the apartment below the one where the explosion too place, according to the sources. Firefighters suspect the blast may have been caused by a leak of LP gas. (ANSA).