COVID: Over 40% of Italians have been immunized

ROME, JUL 7 - Over 40% of Italians over the age of 12 have been immunized with two COVID jabs or the single jab, the government said Wednesday. The number of people fully immunized is 21,765,004, or 40.30% of the over 12 population. The number of doses administered is 55,149,301, or 90.4% of those delivered. (ANSA).