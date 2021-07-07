Mercoledì 07 Luglio 2021 | 18:19

ROME
Euros: Azzurri unite all Italians says Gravina

ROME
COVID: 1,010 new cases, 14 more victims

ROME
Euros: Fan zone controls to be upped for final

BRESCIA
Paediatrician gets 2 yrs for death of girl, 4

AOSTA
Man fined for installing Nazi eagle outside home

'Ferrara discriminates foreigners' on council housing-court

Giorgetti signs decree on TV bonus

ROME
EU to adopt long-term action plan for rural areas

MILAN
Soccer: Waiting for Eriksen with open arms says Inzaghi

ROME
Fresh heatwave hits Italy

MILAN
72 mn euros seized in Europe from Cremona businessman

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, fissate tre amichevoli per il ritiro

BariIl caso
Acquaviva, la cipolla «piange» per colpa della siccità

PotenzaIl bollettino regionale
Covid: in Basilicata 13 positivi su 512 tamponi molecolari

BatIntervento di quasi trenta ore
Andria, donazione multiorgano all'ospedale «Bonomo»

BrindisiRintracciato e fermato dalla Polizia
Brindisi, sorpreso con 12,5 kg di eroina: arrestato

LecceIl caso
Lecce, era amore o raggiro? A processo funzionario del Comune

HomeAmbiente
Ex Ilva, Legambiente chiede una «integrazione della Valutazione del danno sanitario»

MateraCarabinieri
Matera, furti ai distributori: nei guai due minorenni

FoggiaL'allarme
Foggia, la proprietaria dorme, i ladri svaligiano la casa

Conversano, un 50enne muore a 4 giorni dalla vaccinazione

Puglia, in arrivo una nuova ondata di caldo africano: picchi di 40 gradi

Scontro tra mezzo pesante e due auto su tratti lucano dell’A2: due morti e 4 feriti

Ostuni, rompe un vetro per rientrare in casa: si taglia e muore dissanguato

Covid in Puglia, su oltre 7mila tamponi 60 nuovi positivi: 2 i morti

ROME

Euros: Fan zone controls to be upped for final

To avert dangerous gatherings, COVID risks at big screens

ROME, JUL 7 - Controls at the fan zones in Italian cities where crowds will watch Sunday's Euro 2020 between Italy and either Denmark or England will be bolstered to avoid uncontrolled gatherings and at-risk COVID situations, sources said Wednesday. Security protocols will be revised for the crowds watching the Wembley final on big screens, they said. Provincial public order and safety and security committees are set to fine tune the new regulations, the sources said. The rules will also apply to any jubilant 'movida' street parties in the event of a triumph for the Azzurri. Italy beat Spain on penalties to qualify for the final. Bookies have England as favourites to join them. Fans celebrated the Italy win with raucous street parties and car processions long into the night. (ANSA).

Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
