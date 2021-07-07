Euros: Fan zone controls to be upped for final

ROME, JUL 7 - Controls at the fan zones in Italian cities where crowds will watch Sunday's Euro 2020 between Italy and either Denmark or England will be bolstered to avoid uncontrolled gatherings and at-risk COVID situations, sources said Wednesday. Security protocols will be revised for the crowds watching the Wembley final on big screens, they said. Provincial public order and safety and security committees are set to fine tune the new regulations, the sources said. The rules will also apply to any jubilant 'movida' street parties in the event of a triumph for the Azzurri. Italy beat Spain on penalties to qualify for the final. Bookies have England as favourites to join them. Fans celebrated the Italy win with raucous street parties and car processions long into the night. (ANSA).